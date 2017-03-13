NFL Rumors: Dont’a Hightower Visiting Steelers After Meeting With Jets, Titans

Share this:

Dont’a Hightower’s free-agency tour rolls on.

After meeting with the Tennessee Titans and New York Jets, the Pro Bowl linebacker is scheduled to visit the Pittsburgh Steelers, a source told ESPN’s Adam Schefter on Monday.

The Steelers have a need at linebacker after losing veteran Lawrence Timmons to the Miami Dolphins last week.

Hightower’s previous team, the New England Patriots, remains in the hunt to sign the 27-year-old. In fact, both the Jets and the Titans came away from their meetings with Hightower convinced he’ll end up back in Foxboro, according to multiple reports.

Losing Hightower would leave a massive hole in New England’s depth chart. The dropoff in talent from him to Shea McClellin, Kyle Van Noy, Elandon Roberts and Jonathan Freeny is significant.

