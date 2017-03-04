NFL Rumors: Falcons’ Julio Jones Might Be Getting Foot Surgery

Share this:

Atlanta Falcons star wide receiver Julio Jones battled a foot injury for most of the 2016 NFL season, and now he might need to have surgery.

Yes, might.

NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reported Sunday that Jones will have foot surgery Monday but he will be ready for training camp.

However, ESPN’s Vaughn McClure later reported that the Falcons’ receiver will meet with Dr. Robert Anderson to determine if he needs to have a bunion removed from his foot, but no decision on surgery has been made yet.

The 28-year-old had a fantastic 2016 campaign, catching 83 passes for 1,409 yards and six touchdowns. Jones didn’t seem to be affected by the injury during the Falcon’s Super Bowl LI loss to the New England Patriots as he hauled in four passes for 87 yards, including a ridiculous catch during the fourth quarter.

Thumbnail photo via Jason Getz/USA TODAY Sports Images