NFL Rumors: Free-Agent RB Eddie Lacy To Meet With Vikings, Seahawks

The free-agent frenzy has lived up to the hype thus far, but there are still plenty of talented players available on the open market.

One of those players is running back Eddie Lacy. After spending the last four seasons with the Green Bay Packers, it appears as though Lacy very well could be finding a new home.

While Green Bay is still in the mix for the power back, Ian Rapoport reported Thursday that other teams are inquiring about Lacy as well.

Both the Seattle Seahawks’ and Minnesota Vikings’ interest in Lacy come as no surprise. The Seahawks have yet to solidify their backfield since Marshawn Lynch retired, and it appears the Vikings are in business for a new back after they declined to pick up Adrian Peterson’s option.

Lacy is a bruising running back, but he certainly comes with risk. He’s been plagued by injuries in recent seasons and his play has proven to be rather inconsistent. After racking up back-to-back 1,000-yard rushing seasons to start his career, he accounted for only 1,118 yards and three touchdowns on the ground in his past two seasons combined.

However, at just 26 years of age, Lacy still has plenty left in the tank. Now it’s just a matter of which quarterback will be handing him off the ball.

Thumbnail photo via Jeff Hanisch/USA TODAY Sports Images