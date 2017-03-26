North Carolina Vs. Kentucky Live Stream: Watch NCAA Tournament Elite Eight Online

Share this:

It appears the NCAA Tournament’s best Elite Eight matchup has been saved for last.

No. 1 seed North Carolina and No. 2 seed Kentucky will meet Sunday evening in Memphis to decide the South Region’s champion. Both basketball heavyweights impressed in the Sweet 16, with the Tar Heels dispatching Butler 92-80 and the Wildcats taking down UCLA 86-75.

There will be plenty of history on the line, too, as UNC and Kentucky have combined to reach 36 Final Fours.

Here’s how you can watch North Carolina vs. Kentucky online.

When: Sunday, March 25, at 5:10 p.m. ET.

Live Stream: NCAA.com

Thumbnail photo via Stephen R. Sylvanie/USA TODAY Sports Images