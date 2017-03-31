Seahawks’ Michael Bennett Gives Thoughts On Richard Sherman Trade Rumors

Share this:

Richard Sherman has been a staple in the Seahawks defense for the past five years, but it appears Seattle is open to trading the Pro Bowl cornerback.

Reports indicate the Seahawks are willing to at least listen to trade offers for Sherman, and could be willing to part ways with him for the right price.

Sherman himself has laughed off these trade rumors, and warned Seattle that “the grass isn’t always greener on the other side.” And it looks like he isn’t the only Seahawk who thinks Seattle would be foolish for trading him.

During an interview on “SportsCenter” on Friday, Seahawks defensive end Michael Bennett told ESPN he doesn’t believe Seattle will part ways with Sherman.

“I can’t see him leaving,” Bennett told ESPN. “I think he’s a staple in the community. He does everything you need to do. I think he’s a great player. And I can’t see our organization losing a talent like that — on and off the field leadership. I think Sherm is one of the best corners to play the game. If you look at his statistics, there hasn’t been a guy that’s had that many interceptions in a short span of his career.

“I think he’s a great player, and I don’t think that we would ever trade him. I don’t think that there’s anything they could trade for him unless it was like three first-round picks or something. You don’t lose a guy like that — a guy that shuts down half of the field, a guy like that. He shuts every receiver down.”

Trade rumors aren’t the only topic Bennett has chimed in on recently. The Pro Bowl defensive end had a rather interesting take on Tom Brady’s Super Bowl jersey saga as well.

