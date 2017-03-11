Stephen A. Smith Doesn’t Think Jimmy Garoppolo’s Instagram Post Was A Hoax

Share this:

The Jimmy Garoppolo saga added a new wrinkle Friday.

Garoppolo, who has long been tied to trade rumors, appeared to be saying goodbye to the New England Patriots via Instagram early Friday morning.

However, the post was subsequently taken down and it was widely perceived that the Patriots backup quarterback’s account was hacked.

Given multiple reports that New England will not be trading Garoppolo, it was generally believed that he had no involvement in sharing the photo. However, one sports personality is not buying it.

On ESPN’s “First Take,” Stephen A. Smith expressed his opinion on the matter, in which he believed Garoppolo used the post as a means of expressing his desires.

“I think it’s indicative of what Garoppolo actually wants to happen. I don’t believe it was a hoax,” Smith said, as transcribed by WEEI. “I think he had everything to do with that post. I don’t care what anybody says.”

Despite only starting two games in his young career, Garoppolo is expected by many to be ready for a starting role. Smith believes Garoppolo himself is aware of all of the positive chatter.

“Garoppolo is feeling himself a little bit. He knows that at no time the market is going to be as high as it appears to be for him right now,” Smith said. “He senses a prime opportunity for himself to land someplace else, be a starting quarterback in the NFL and get some shine. And I think he wants to capitalize on it.”

Thumbnail photo via Tim Fuller/USA TODAY Sports Images