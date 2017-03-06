Tim Tebow Expected To Make Mets Spring Training Debut Vs. Red Sox

Share this:

The Boston Red Sox might be the first team to witness Tim Tebow try to hack it in spring training.

The New York Mets plan to have Tebow on their major league roster for their home split-squad games Wednesday and Friday, Mets general manager Sandy Alderson told the New York Post’s Joel Sherman on Sunday. The Mets play the Boston Red Sox on Wednesday and the Houston Astros on Friday.

Just because Tebow will be with the team doesn’t guarantee he’ll see the field, but there’s a chance the converted quarterback gets some run. A whopping 14 players from New York’s system are participating in the World Baseball Classic (the league maximum allowed from one team), meaning Tebow could see time in the outfield, especially in a split squad setting.

The 29-year-old former Heisman Trophy winner is a long shot to make it out of the minor leagues; he didn’t get an invite to the Mets’ big league spring camp and wasn’t looked at too favorably by scouts this fall. But Tebow is in New York’s organization nonetheless, and he finally might get the chance to prove himself on a big league stage Wednesday against the Red Sox.

Boston has yet to announce a starter for Wednesday’s game, while Noah Syndergaard is expected to take the mound for the Mets.

