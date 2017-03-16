Ty Lawson Gets Away With Traveling After Refs Miss Foul On Bizarre Play

Share this:

You don’t have to be an NBA referee to see that something went wrong in the third quarter of Wednesday’s game between the Sacramento Kings and Phoenix Suns.

Kings guard Ty Lawson was bringing the ball up the court early in the third when he was double teamed by Marquese Chriss and Tyler Ulis. The refs didn’t blow the whistle despite the fact that the two Suns players basically were holding Lawson’s arms down making it so the 29-year-old could barely move.

Lawson was almost forced to travel in order to go anywhere — he tried to call a timeout — and it resulted in this extremely bizarre play.

Lawson didn’t get the foul call, but the Kings did go home with a 107-101 victory over the Suns. You win some, you lose some, we guess.

Thumbnail photo via Jennifer Stewart/USA TODAY Sports Images