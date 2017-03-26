Video Of LaVar Ball Playing Basketball Surfaces — He Doesn’t Look Very Good

Share this:

LaVar Ball recently said that he would have “killed” Michael Jordan in a game of one-on-one during his heyday.

While this claim was ridiculous, we didn’t know much about Ball’s hoop skills other than the fact that he averaged 2.2 points per game at Washington State during the 1987-88 season. That same season Jordan averaged 35 points per game for the Chicago Bulls and won his first NBA MVP award.

So, the cards already weren’t in Ball’s favor. And then The Charlotte Observer unearthed a video of Ball playing at a Chino Hills, Calif., rec league, and his game isn’t nearly as polished as he described.

Ball is No. 8 on the red team and he appears to struggle in a variety of areas on the hardwood.

It is important to note, however, that the video is edited together, and could have just left out any good plays that Ball might have made.

Still, it’s even harder to imagine Ball giving His Airness a game, let alone dominating him the way that he claimed.

Thumbnail photo via Richard Mackson/USA TODAY Sports Images