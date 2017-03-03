What Patriots Typically Value At Running Back In NFL Scouting Combine

Share this:

Tweet







It will be much easier to narrow down running backs the New England Patriots might draft after they work out Friday at the NFL Scouting Combine. That’s because the Patriots have a fairly obvious “type” when it comes to both drafting and signing players at the position.

They don’t care so much about straight line speed as agility and lateral quickness. Let’s compare running backs drafted under Belichick to the NFL average in combine measurables and drills.

Patriots running backs trend bigger and have better 3-cone and 20-yard shuttle results than the average NFL running back. Patriots running backs are average in short-area quickness and explosion and below average in straight-line speed, arm length and hand size.

Based on the running backs on the Patriots’ roster who weren’t drafted by the team, it seems an above average 3-cone is the constant trend.

Dion Lewis

Height: 66.625 inches

Weight: 193 pounds

40-Yard Dash: 4.47 seconds

10-Yard Split: 1.51 seconds

3-Cone: 6.90 seconds

Short Shuttle: 4.18 seconds

Vertical Leap: 34.5 inches

Broad Jump: 9-feet, 4-inches

Bench Press: 17 reps

Arm Length: 28.5 inches

Hand Size: 8.75 inches

LeGarrette Blount

Height: 72.5 inches

Weight: 241 pounds

40-Yard Dash: 4.59 seconds

10-Yard Split: 1.61 seconds

3-Cone: 6.85 seconds

Short Shuttle: 4.49 seconds

Vertical Leap: 35 inches

Broad Jump: 9-feet, 9-inches

Bench Press: 18 reps

Arm Length: 33.5 inches

Hand Size: 10 inches

Brandon Bolden

Height: 70.875 inches

Weight: 222 pounds

40-Yard Dash: 4.50 seconds

10-Yard Split: 1.59 seconds

3-Cone: 6.91 seconds

Short Shuttle: 4.32 seconds

Vertical Leap: 38 inches

Broad Jump: 9-feet, 11-inches

Bench Press: 21 reps

Arm Length: 32.25 inches

Hand Size: 10 inches

D.J. Foster

Height: 70.25 inches

Weight: 193 pounds

40-Yard Dash: 4.46 seconds

10-Yard Split: 1.50 seconds

3-Cone: 6.75 seconds

Short Shuttle: 4.07 seconds

Vertical Leap: 35.5 inches

Broad Jump: 9-feet, 9-inches

Bench Press: 14 reps

Arm Length: 30.5 inches

Hand Size: 9.25 inches

Tyler Gaffney

Height: 71.5 inches

Weight: 220 pounds

40-Yard Dash: 4.49 seconds

10-Yard Split: 1.51 seconds

3-Cone: 6.78 seconds

Short Shuttle: 4.18 seconds

Vertical Leap: 36.5 inches

Broad Jump: 9-feet, 8-inches

Bench Press: 15 reps

Arm Length: 30.25 inches

Hand Size: 9 inches

The Patriots are likely looking for a bigger back since they already have Dion Lewis, James White and D.J. Foster on their roster, so pay close attention to players who are 215 pounds and heavier.

Here are those players:

Oklahoma State RB Chris Carson

Wisconsin RB Corey Clement

Pittsburgh RB James Conner

Texas RB D’Onta Foreman

LSU RB Leonard Fournette

Clemson RB Wayne Gallman

Wyoming RB Brian Hill

UNC RB Elijah Hood

Toledo RB Kareem Hunt

Oklahoma RB Samaje Perine

West Virginia RB Rushel Shell

Michigan RB De’Veon Smith

After looking at ball security, Hunt, Smith, Gallman, Hill, Carson, Perine and Conner are players to take an even closer look at.

Thumbnail photo via Brian Spurlock/USA TODAY Sports Images