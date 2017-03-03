What Patriots Typically Value At Running Back In NFL Scouting Combine

It will be much easier to narrow down running backs the New England Patriots might draft after they work out Friday at the NFL Scouting Combine. That’s because the Patriots have a fairly obvious “type” when it comes to both drafting and signing players at the position.
They don’t care so much about straight line speed as agility and lateral quickness. Let’s compare running backs drafted under Belichick to the NFL average in combine measurables and drills.
Patriots running backs trend bigger and have better 3-cone and 20-yard shuttle results than the average NFL running back. Patriots running backs are average in short-area quickness and explosion and below average in straight-line speed, arm length and hand size.
Based on the running backs on the Patriots’ roster who weren’t drafted by the team, it seems an above average 3-cone is the constant trend.
Dion Lewis
Height: 66.625 inches
Weight: 193 pounds
40-Yard Dash: 4.47 seconds
10-Yard Split: 1.51 seconds
3-Cone: 6.90 seconds
Short Shuttle: 4.18 seconds
Vertical Leap: 34.5 inches
Broad Jump: 9-feet, 4-inches
Bench Press: 17 reps
Arm Length: 28.5 inches
Hand Size: 8.75 inches
LeGarrette Blount
Height: 72.5 inches
Weight: 241 pounds
40-Yard Dash: 4.59 seconds
10-Yard Split: 1.61 seconds
3-Cone: 6.85 seconds
Short Shuttle: 4.49 seconds
Vertical Leap: 35 inches
Broad Jump: 9-feet, 9-inches
Bench Press: 18 reps
Arm Length: 33.5 inches
Hand Size: 10 inches
Brandon Bolden
Height: 70.875 inches
Weight: 222 pounds
40-Yard Dash: 4.50 seconds
10-Yard Split: 1.59 seconds
3-Cone: 6.91 seconds
Short Shuttle: 4.32 seconds
Vertical Leap: 38 inches
Broad Jump: 9-feet, 11-inches
Bench Press: 21 reps
Arm Length: 32.25 inches
Hand Size: 10 inches
D.J. Foster
Height: 70.25 inches
Weight: 193 pounds
40-Yard Dash: 4.46 seconds
10-Yard Split: 1.50 seconds
3-Cone: 6.75 seconds
Short Shuttle: 4.07 seconds
Vertical Leap: 35.5 inches
Broad Jump: 9-feet, 9-inches
Bench Press: 14 reps
Arm Length: 30.5 inches
Hand Size: 9.25 inches
Tyler Gaffney
Height: 71.5 inches
Weight: 220 pounds
40-Yard Dash: 4.49 seconds
10-Yard Split: 1.51 seconds
3-Cone: 6.78 seconds
Short Shuttle: 4.18 seconds
Vertical Leap: 36.5 inches
Broad Jump: 9-feet, 8-inches
Bench Press: 15 reps
Arm Length: 30.25 inches
Hand Size: 9 inches
The Patriots are likely looking for a bigger back since they already have Dion Lewis, James White and D.J. Foster on their roster, so pay close attention to players who are 215 pounds and heavier.
Here are those players:
Oklahoma State RB Chris Carson
Wisconsin RB Corey Clement
Pittsburgh RB James Conner
Texas RB D’Onta Foreman
LSU RB Leonard Fournette
Clemson RB Wayne Gallman
Wyoming RB Brian Hill
UNC RB Elijah Hood
Toledo RB Kareem Hunt
Oklahoma RB Samaje Perine
West Virginia RB Rushel Shell
Michigan RB De’Veon Smith
After looking at ball security, Hunt, Smith, Gallman, Hill, Carson, Perine and Conner are players to take an even closer look at.
