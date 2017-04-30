Aaron Hernandez’s 4Runner Involved In 2012 Double Murder Could Land On eBay

Share this:

A used car could find its way to the online marketplace, which sounds perfectly ordinary. Except when you consider its former owner.

That’d be former New England Patriots tight end Aaron Hernandez, who was found dead in a jail cell earlier this month while serving a life sentence for the 2013 murder of Odin Lloyd. Hernandez also was charged in a 2012 South Boston double murder, which he was accused of committing while inside a silver 2006 Toyota 4Runner that he owned.

And now that same 4Runner could wind up on eBay, available for the highest bidder to purchase and take out for a spin.

A New York Times article published Thursday detailed the long journey of Hernandez’s 4Runner, which police found at Hernandez’s uncle’s house in June 2013 and initially shipped to an impound in Boston. But after a jury acquitted Hernandez of his double murder charge earlier this month, the car was released and sent to a used car dealership in Westford, Mass.

Jack Fox, a car salesman from East Providence, R.I., who originally sold the 4Runner to Hernandez back in 2010, could have regained possession of the car but decided to give it to the Westford dealership’s owner, Buddy Clair. It might not stay in Clair’s dealership for long, though.

“I think I’ll put it on eBay and see what happens,” Clair told the New York Times. “In this day and age, you never know what someone might be willing to pay.”

Aside from its grisly history, the 4Runner is in relatively good condition for an 11-year-old car. Both side-view mirrors are damaged, but there are just 53,337 miles on the odometer. It’s only a question of whether you’d mind running errands in a car allegedly used to murder two men at a South Boston spotlight.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images