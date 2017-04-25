Aaron Hernandez’s House Still On Market After Ex-Patriots Star’s Death

Share this:

There’s been a lot to sort through following the death of Aaron Hernandez, whom officials say committed suicide last week in his prison cell at Souza-Baranowski Correctional Center. Perhaps low on the totem pole is the beautiful piece of property left behind by the former New England Patriots tight end.

The home in North Attleboro, Mass., where Hernandez lived when he was accused of murder, remains on the market at $1.299 million, as Busted Coverage points out.

According to a listing for the mansion, which is located not far from Gillette Stadium, the home is 7,100 square feet and features five bedrooms and six bathrooms. Photos of the pad suggest it’s probably an excellent place to live, although it’s a rather unique piece of property given its connection to Hernandez, who was serving a life sentence without the possibility of parole for the 2013 murder of Odin Lloyd at the time of his death.

Thumbnail photo via Andrew Weber/USA TODAY Sports Images