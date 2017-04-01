Berkshire Bank Hockey Night In New England: Projected Bruins-Panthers Lineups

Share this:

Tweet







The Boston Bruins will be looking to take advantage of a struggling Florida Panthers team when the two clubs face off at TD Garden on Saturday afternoon.

After hitting a four-game slump in mid-March, the Bruins finished out the month strong by collecting three straight wins, giving them a slightly stronger hold on the second wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference with a three-point lead over the Tampa Bay Lightning. The B’s also are only one point back of the Toronto Maple Leafs for third place in the Atlantic Division.

The Panthers, on the other hand, are riding a three-game skid into their matchup on Boston’s home ice and are well out of the playoff picture in the East with 77 points to the Bruins’ 88. However, they have a little extra motivation Saturday, as it’ll be the final game in Boston for forward Shawn Thornton, who spent seven seasons of his 14-year career with the Bruins.

Here are the projected lineups for Saturday’s 1 p.m. ET matchup.

BOSTON BRUINS (41-30-6)

Brad Marchand–Patrice Bergeron–David Backes

Drew Stafford–David Krejci–David Pastrnak

Matt Beleskey–Ryan Spooner–Jimmy Hayes

Dominic Moore–Riley Nash–Noel Acciari

Zdeno Chara–Brandon Carlo

Torey Krug–Adam McQuaid

John-Michael Liles–Kevan Miller

Tuukka Rask

FLORIDA PANTHERS (33-33-11)

Jonathan Huberdeau–Nick Bjugstad–Jaromir Jagr

Jussi Jokinen–Vincent Trocheck–Reilly Smith

Thomas Vanek–Colton Sceviour–Jonathan Marchessault

Shawn Thornton–Michael Sgarbossa–Derek MacKenzie

Keith Yandle–Jason Demers

Michael Matheson–Alex Petrovic

Mark Pysyk–Jakub Kindl

Reto Berra

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images