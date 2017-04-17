Berkshire Bank Hockey Night In New England: Projected Bruins-Senators Game 3 Lineups

Share this:

Tweet







The Boston Bruins blue line is being stretched thin.

Boston entered its first-round playoff series against the Ottawa Senators with defensemen Torey Krug and Brandon Carlo unavailable because of injuries, and they’ve also lost Adam McQuaid and Colin Miller to injuries over the first two games.

Even more changes could be in store for Monday night’s Game 3 at TD Garden with the series even at 1-1.

AHL veteran Tommy Cross could enter the lineup if Miller is unable to play. Cross and Matt Grzelcyk were recalled from Providence on an emergency basis Monday.

Cassidy describes defense as "piecing together a puzzle." C. Miller is a game-time decision. Cross or Grzelcyk could slot in if he can't go. — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) April 17, 2017

At forward, the Bruins could get a boost with the possible return of second-line center David Krejci. Bruins interim coach Bruce Cassidy told reporters Monday morning that Krejci will be a game-time decision.

Here are the projected lineups for both teams.

BOSTON BRUINS (1-1)

Brad Marchand–Patrice Bergeron–David Pastrnak

Drew Stafford–David Krejci–David Backes

Tim Schaller–Ryan Spooner/Sean Kuraly–Frank Vatrano

Dominic Moore–Riley Nash–Noel Acciari

Zdeno Chara–Charlie McAvoy

Joe Morrow–Kevan Miller

John-Michael Liles–Tommy Cross/Colin Miller

Tuukka Rask

OTTAWA SENATORS (1-1)

Ryan Dzingel–Kyle Turris–Alex Burrows

Viktor Stalberg–Derick Brassard–Bobby Ryan

Mike Hoffman–Zack Smith–Mark Stone

Clarke MacArthur–Jean-Gabriel Pageau–Tom Pyatt

Mark Methot–Erik Karlsson

Dion Phaneuf–Cody Ceci

Ben Harpur–Chris Wideman

Craig Anderson

Thumbnail photo via Marc DesRosiers/USA TODAY Sports Images