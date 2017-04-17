Berkshire Bank Hockey Night In New England: Projected Bruins-Senators Game 3 Lineups

The Boston Bruins blue line is being stretched thin.
Boston entered its first-round playoff series against the Ottawa Senators with defensemen Torey Krug and Brandon Carlo unavailable because of injuries, and they’ve also lost Adam McQuaid and Colin Miller to injuries over the first two games.
Even more changes could be in store for Monday night’s Game 3 at TD Garden with the series even at 1-1.
AHL veteran Tommy Cross could enter the lineup if Miller is unable to play. Cross and Matt Grzelcyk were recalled from Providence on an emergency basis Monday.
At forward, the Bruins could get a boost with the possible return of second-line center David Krejci. Bruins interim coach Bruce Cassidy told reporters Monday morning that Krejci will be a game-time decision.
Here are the projected lineups for both teams.
BOSTON BRUINS (1-1)
Brad Marchand–Patrice Bergeron–David Pastrnak
Drew Stafford–David Krejci–David Backes
Tim Schaller–Ryan Spooner/Sean Kuraly–Frank Vatrano
Dominic Moore–Riley Nash–Noel Acciari
Zdeno Chara–Charlie McAvoy
Joe Morrow–Kevan Miller
John-Michael Liles–Tommy Cross/Colin Miller
Tuukka Rask
OTTAWA SENATORS (1-1)
Ryan Dzingel–Kyle Turris–Alex Burrows
Viktor Stalberg–Derick Brassard–Bobby Ryan
Mike Hoffman–Zack Smith–Mark Stone
Clarke MacArthur–Jean-Gabriel Pageau–Tom Pyatt
Mark Methot–Erik Karlsson
Dion Phaneuf–Cody Ceci
Ben Harpur–Chris Wideman
Craig Anderson
Thumbnail photo via Marc DesRosiers/USA TODAY Sports Images
Powered by WordPress.com VIP