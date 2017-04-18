Berkshire Bank Exciting Rewind

Bruins’ Noel Acciari Scores First Career Playoff Goal With Beautiful Tip-In

by on Mon, Apr 17, 2017 at 8:48PM
1,897

The Bruins desperately needed a goal and finally got one from forward Noel Acciari on a beautiful tip in front of the net for his first career playoff goal.

Bruins defenseman John Michael-Liles shot the puck waist high from the blue line and Acciari was in perfect position to tip the puck downward to beat Ottawa Senators goalie Craig Anderson five-hole.

To see the tip by Acciari check out the video above from the Berkshire Bank Exciting Rewind.

Thumbnail photo from Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images

