Bruins Sign Charlie McAvoy To Three-Year, Entry-Level Contract

The Charlie McAvoy era in Boston might start sooner than expected.

The Bruins open a first-round Stanley Cup playoffs series Wednesday night in Ottawa, and McAvoy could be in the mix. The club announced Monday it signed McAvoy to a three-year entry-level contract. The young defenseman will practice with the team Monday and could be in the mix for the first round.

Boston certainly could use a boost on the back end, as defensemen Torey Krug and Brandon Carlo recently suffered injuries leaving both questionable for the start of the playoffs.

The Bruins selected McAvoy with the 14th overall pick in the first round of the 2016 NHL Entry Draft. The young D-man spent two seasons at Boston University where he was one of the best players in the country, scoring eight goals with 43 assists in 75 games with the Terriers.

Thumbnail photo via Timothy T. Ludwig/USA TODAY Sports Images