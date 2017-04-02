Celtics Vs. Knicks Live Stream: Watch NBA Game Online

Share this:

The Boston Celtics hit the road Sunday looking to maintain their perch atop the NBA’s Eastern Conference.

The Celtics, who own a half-game lead over the Cleveland Cavaliers for the East’s No. 1 seed, will take on the New York Knicks in a matinee matchup at Madison Square Garden.

It’s the first road game in two weeks for Boston, which capped off a 5-1 homestand Friday night by narrowly defeating the Orlando Magic at TD Garden.

Celtics guard Avery Bradley will miss his second consecutive game due to illness, but the Knicks will be undermanned, too, as Carmelo Anthony (back) and Derrick Rose (knee) both have been ruled out.

Here’s how to watch Celtics-Knicks online.

When: Sunday, April 2, at 1 p.m. ET

Live Stream: Watch ESPN

