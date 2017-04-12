Charlie Murphy’s Basketball Game Vs. Prince Is One Of Late Comedian’s Best Stories

Share this:

Charlie Murphy died of leukemia Wednesday morning at the age of 57, leaving the comedy world without one of its legends. But Murphy also has a place in the sports world, thanks to one of his most famous stories.

Murphy, a writer and one of Dave Chappelle’s co-stars on Comedy Central’s “Chappelle’s Show,” had a recurring segment called “Charlie Murphy’s True Hollywood Stories.” And while the segment often featured some of Murphy’s best jokes, one of the most memorable tales was his story about being invited to Prince’s house with his younger brother, Eddie Murphy.

Prince challenged the Murphys and their friends to a game of basketball, and the “Shirts vs. Blouses” game was born.

(Warning: The uncensored version of this video contains plenty of NFSW language.)

The best part of the basketball game is that singer, guitarist and Prince teammate Micki Free — he’s parodied in the video — confirmed last year after Prince died that the story is 100 percent true.

Charlie Murphy is survived by many family members, including three children. His wife and the mother of two of his children, Tisha Taylor Murphy, died of cervical cancer in 2009.