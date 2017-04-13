Damian Lillard Predicts That Blazers Will Shock Warriors In NBA Playoffs

Share this:

The 2017 NBA playoffs are here and the Golden State Warriors are looking to find redemption after blowing a 3-1 lead to the Cleveland Cavaliers in last year’s NBA Finals.

The Warriors will face the No. 8 seed Portland Trail Blazers in the first round, and while most don’t give the Blazers much of a shot to test the two-time defending Western Conference champions, Blazers point guard Damian Lillard thinks a little differently.

Lillard was asked by CSNNW if the Blazers will upset the Warriors in six or seven games, and the star guard went with the shorter series.

The Warriors beat the Blazers all four times they met this season by an average margin of 19.5 points, so the odds aren’t exactly in the Blazers’ favor.

To Lillard’s credit, the question was leading and his response was light hearted and said with a smile, so he undoubtedly knows the tall task that lies in front of his team.

But what’s he supposed to do? Predict a loss? Say the Warriors will sweep the Blazers?

No, he’s rolling with his team, as he should.

The Blazers and Warriors will begin their series Sunday.

Thumbnail photo via Steve Dykes/USA TODAY Sports Images