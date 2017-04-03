David Ortiz Has ‘Mild Interest’ In Red Sox Broadcasting Gig, Sam Kennedy Says

Share this:

Tweet







Boston Red Sox fans could see David Ortiz back at Fenway Park. Just not in the immediate future, and far removed from the playing field.

The ex-Red Sox slugger has mulled taking on some role with the team ever since he retired last October. But according to Sox president Sam Kennedy, it sounds like Big Papi isn’t in a huge rush to dive back into baseball.

“We’re talking through it,” Kennedy said Sunday on CSNNE’s “The Baseball Show” podcast. “There’s no rush to get it done, because at least according to him, he is not coming back. So, we’re talking and I would expect we’ll get something done this year, but he’s really enjoying taking time off. He’s been traveling a lot. My understanding he’s going to be gone for sort of the first month of the half of April.”

Indeed, Ortiz appears to be soaking in the post-baseball life. When he’s ready to get involved with the team, a role in broadcasting with NESN could be in the cards.

“Broadcasting is an interesting one,” Kennedy said. “I think that’s probably me projecting that I would love to see him — that’s my personal opinion — as a broadcaster. He brings so much energy. His charisma is unmatched. Very much like Pedro (Martinez). So I’d love to see David involved in broadcasting.”

Ortiz has made postseason cameos on MLB Network in the past, and it sounds like he’d consider taking a gig. During an appearance Monday on WEEI’s “Kirk & Callahan” show, Kennedy hinted that the 41-year-old at least would be open to the idea of joining the broadcast booth.

“I think he has mild interest in broadcasting,” Kennedy said. “I personally would love to see him on NESN. I think our viewers would love to see him on television. We’ll see if he wants to do that.”

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images