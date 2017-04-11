Here Are The Custom Uniforms Red Sox Will Wear For 2017 Holiday Games

Share this:

Tweet







Major League Baseball is getting festive in 2017, and the Boston Red Sox are joining the party.

MLB on Tuesday unveiled its “Special Event” series of uniforms for the current season, which includes unique sets of threads that all 30 teams will wear on four separate occasions: Mother’s Day, Memorial Day, Father’s Day and Independence Day.

So, what do they look like? Chris Creamer of Sportslogos.net offered a sneak peek of the Red Sox’s threads for the four days, including what they’ll wear on All-Star weekend.

The league’s other teams will wear similarly-themed jersey combinations — which also include custom socks — throughout each weekend. MLB has rolled out special jerseys before, but it appears they’re taking things even further this year, adding a full camouflage set for Memorial Day weekend and bold baby blue caps to celebrate Father’s Day.

Here’s what each team’s uniform will look like for each holiday, courtesy of Sportslogos.net:

Mother’s Day

Memorial Day

Father’s Day

Independence Day

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images