The Boston Red Sox opened their brief two-game set with the Atlanta Braves with a 4-2 loss on Tuesday night at Truist Park.

With the loss, the Red Sox fell to 19-17, while the Braves improved to 21-12.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

The Red Sox had their chances to make the Braves pay but couldn’t capitalize, stranding 13 base runners, including a bases-loaded situation in the sixth inning.

Boston collected eight hits and six walks from Braves pitching but only managed to score one batter with runners in scoring position when Ceddanne Rafaela hit Aaron Bummer on the back of the leg with a single that probably would have resulted in a double play had it gotten to the infield.

Kutter Crawford gave the Red Sox the opportunity to win. In six innings of work, the right-hander allowed two runs on five hits with six strikeouts. He threw 66.6% of his pitches for strikes (58-of-87 pitches) in the no-decision.

STARS OF THE GAME

— Jarred Kelenic hit his first home run of the season off Crawford in the third inning to give the Braves the 2-0 lead.

— Rafaela knocked in his 20th RBI of the season to tie the game 2-2 in the top of the sixth inning. He finished 2-for-4 from the dish. With his two hits, Rafaela extended his hitting streak to six games.

Rafaela makes it a new ballgame & collects his 20th RBI! pic.twitter.com/VBxpp0yuUu — Red Sox (@RedSox) May 8, 2024

— Jarren Duran went 2-for-5 at the plate with a double and his league-leading sixth triple of the season.

