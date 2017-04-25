How Patriots Opened More Salary Cap Space Despite Signing Mike Gillislee

Share this:

Tweet







Despite signing running back Mike Gillislee away from the Buffalo Bills, the New England Patriots came away Monday with more salary cap space than they had a week ago.

It was reported Monday by ESPN’s Field Yates that the Patriots opened $4.75 million in cap space by restructuring Danny Amendola’s contract. Gillislee will count less than $4 million against the cap in 2017. So, the Patriots not only came out even by restructuring Amendola and signing Gillislee, they actually came out ahead and now have $20,027,765 in cap space, according to PatsCap.com’s Miguel Benzan.

So, what can the Patriots do with that money? First, they’ll need to sign their draft picks, which will cost less than usual because they don’t have first- or second-round selections, and they have just six picks overall.

They could carry over their remaining cap space into 2018 in order to franchise backup quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo. They also could use some of that money to extend the contracts of left tackle Nate Solder, wide receiver Julian Edelman or cornerback Malcolm Butler, all of whom are set to become free agents after the 2017 season.

The Patriots clearly have the most loaded roster in the NFL, and they’re in great shape monetarily. Bill Belichick the general manager strikes again.

Thumbnail photo via Matthew Emmons/USA TODAY Sports Images