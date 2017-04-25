Isaiah Thomas Admits He’s ‘Not Here’ Emotionally After Sister’s Death

Share this:

WALTHAM, Mass. — The roller coaster of a first-round series between the Boston Celtics and Chicago Bulls has provided Isaiah Thomas with a much-needed outlet.

But a break in the action Tuesday reminded everyone that Thomas has been playing with a heavy heart — and will be for quite some time. Thomas was asked after Boston’s practice how he’s feeling just 10 days removed from the tragic death of his 22-year-old sister, Chyna.

“Man, I’m just taking it day by day,” Thomas said quietly. “Some days are better than others. But I’m not here, man. It’s never going to be the same.”

Thomas’ emotional burden has been evident throughout this series, especially in a Game 1 loss in which he received a standing ovation from the TD Garden crowd before tip-off. And while he’s received an outpouring of support from teammates, friends and strangers, it’s clear he’s still dealing with plenty of pain.

“Mentally and emotionally I’m not here,” Thomas admitted Sunday after Boston’s Game 4 win, which evened the series at 2-2 heading into Wednesday’s Game 5 at TD Garden.

Amazingly, though, Thomas has continued to shine on the court, tying a series high Sunday with 33 points while adding seven assists. His resiliency — and the efforts of Thomas’ teammates to lift him up — has left quite the impression on head coach Brad Stevens.

“I’ve referenced how proud I am of this group because of the people they are and the teammates they are,” Stevens said Tuesday. “It’s been a tough week. … But this group usually gets back off the mat together.”

