Jerry Jones Wants NFL To Stop Marijuana Testing, Off-Field Invesitgations

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is a man of strong convictions.

Jones shared some of his beliefs at an NFL owners meeting this past week when he urged the league to end marijuana testing as well as its independent investigations into off-field conduct.

Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio reported Sunday, citing a source close to the meeting, that Jones was one of the only owners to speak up at the meeting, and that these were the focal points of Jones’ talk.

Jones was told that the issue of marijuana falls under the collective bargaining agreement and that the players would have to make one or more concessions to get a change in the drug policy, according to Florio. The league also is willing to listen to the medical community regarding any changes in the marijuana policy.

As far as the NFL’s independent investigations into off-field matters are concerned, though, the league will continue to investigate off-field issues as it pertains to the conduct policy that was enacted after the Ray Rice domestic abuse scandal.

Jones’ frustration with the NFL’s drug policy is understandable, as the Cowboys have lost multiple players to drug-related suspensions over the past few seasons, including Randy Gregory, Demarcus Lawrence and Rolando McClain.

Cowboys star running back Ezekiel Elliott also is currently being investigated by the league for conduct pertaining to domestic violence allegations last year.

The personal conduct policy is overseen by NFL commissioner Roger Goodell, which has punished players who have not been convicted of a crime.

Thumbnail photo via Nelson Chenault/USA TODAY Sports Images