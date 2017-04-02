Kyle O’Quinn Saves Ball Off Amir Johnson’s Face In Game Vs. Celtics

Share this:

Tweet







The Boston Celtics won their 50th game of the season Sunday when they cruised past the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden.

But it wasn’t all good feelings for the Celtics.

Knicks forward Kyle O’Quinn attempted to save a possession and fired the ball right off the face of Celtics forward Amir Johnson.

Ouch. Johnson certainly will be feeling that in the morning.

The Celtics, with the win, maintained their hold on the top spot in the Eastern Conference, while the Knicks continue to count the days until the season is over.

Thumbnail photo via Mark L. Baer/USA TODAY Sports Images