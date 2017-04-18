Soccer

Leicester City Vs. Atletico Madrid Live Stream: Watch Champions League Online

by on Tue, Apr 18, 2017 at 12:56PM
Can another Leicester City conjure another miracle and stop Atletico Madrid’s march to the UEFA Champions League semifinals?

The teams will meet Tuesday at King Power Stadium in the second leg of their Champions League quarterfinal series. Atletico Madrid leads 1-0 on last week’s win in Spain, and Leicester City will need the support of its fans to extend its Champions League home winning streak to five games and perhaps progress to the next round.

Here’s how to watch Leicester City vs. Atletico Madrid online.

When: Tuesday, April 18, at 2:45 p.m. ET
Live stream: FOX Soccer 2GO

