Leicester City Vs. Atletico Madrid Live Stream: Watch Champions League Online

Can another Leicester City conjure another miracle and stop Atletico Madrid’s march to the UEFA Champions League semifinals?

The teams will meet Tuesday at King Power Stadium in the second leg of their Champions League quarterfinal series. Atletico Madrid leads 1-0 on last week’s win in Spain, and Leicester City will need the support of its fans to extend its Champions League home winning streak to five games and perhaps progress to the next round.

Leicester at home in the #UCL: Played 4

Won 4

Conceded 1 Foxes to maintain 100% record? pic.twitter.com/MKHu9d4bBv — Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) April 17, 2017

Here’s how to watch Leicester City vs. Atletico Madrid online.

When: Tuesday, April 18, at 2:45 p.m. ET

Live stream: FOX Soccer 2GO

