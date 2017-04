Share this:

The Ottawa Senators scored first in Game 5 against the Boston Bruins on Friday night in the first period.

Mark Stone scored on a break away for the first goal of his career in the Stanley Cup playoffs. Stone was able to sneak in behind the Bruins defense and beat Bruins goalie Tuukka Rask on an elevated back handed shot.

To see Stone’s goal check out the video above from the Berkshire Bank Exciting Rewind.

Thumbnail photo from Marc DesRosiers-USA TODAY Sports