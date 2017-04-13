‘NESN Around’ Podcast: Trying To Make Sense Of Tony Romo-Mavericks Stunt

Share this:

Tony Romo was a fine quarterback for the Dallas Cowboys, but the QB’s exit from the Big D has been nothing short of bizarre.

Romo, somewhat surprisingly, announced his retirement from football earlier this month, taking a job with CBS as their No. 1 football analyst starting next season. It was a somewhat awkward end to his Dallas tenure where he set plenty of records but never really had too much postseason success.

The Cowboys have stayed relatively quiet since Romo’s exit, but the Dallas Mavericks have been another story. Mark Cuban and the Mavs invited Romo to go through the pregame paces as a uniformed player and actually wanted him to play in the game only to be shot down by the league. Why exactly the Mavs chose to do all of this as a farewell to Romo is, well, weird.

NESN.com’s Mike Cole and Ricky Doyle touched on that and much more — including some unconventional NBA and NHL playoff previews — in this week’s episode of “NESN Around” which you can watch above.

Thumbnail photo via Jerome Miron/USA TODAY Sports Images