NFL Draft Results 2017: Live Updates, List Of Picks For Second, Third Rounds

PHILADELPHIA — After a crazy and trade-filled first round of the 2017 NFL Draft on Thursday night, the action resumes Friday night with the second and third rounds.

There are plenty of good players still available, highlighted by Florida State running back Dalvin Cook and Washington cornerback Kevin King.

Keep it right here for updates, rumors, trades and a list of every pick from the second and third rounds with our live blog from Philly.

7:18 p.m.: Jacksonville traded the No. 35 (second round) pick and No. 187 (sixth round) for Seattle’s No. 34 pick (second round). So the Jags moved up one spot for the cost of a sixth-round pick. It’s also the Seahawks’ third trade of this draft.

7:14 p.m.: The Patriots did a little trolling on their Instagram this evening.

Our first round pick. #PatsDraft A post shared by New England Patriots (@patriots) on Apr 28, 2017 at 2:27pm PDT

7:03 p.m.: NFL commissioner Roger Goodell has taken the stage and is met with loud boos from the crowd.

6:30 p.m. ET: The Green Bay Packers will kick off Round 2 at 7 p.m.

SECOND ROUND

33. Green Bay (from Cleveland): Kevin King, CB, Washington

34. Jacksonville Jaguars (from Seattle via San Francisco): Cam Robinson, OT, Alabama

35. Jacksonville

36. Chicago

37. Los Angeles Rams

38. Los Angeles Chargers

39. New York Jets

40. Carolina

41. Cincinnati

42. New Orleans

43. Philadelphia

44. Buffalo

45. Arizona

46. Indianapolis

47. Baltimore

48. Minnesota

49. Washington

50. Tampa Bay

51. Denver

52. Cleveland (from Tennessee)

53. Detroit

54. Miami

55. New York Giants

56. Oakland

57. Houston

58. Seattle

59. Kansas City

60. Dallas

61. Green Bay

62. Pittsburgh

63. Atlanta

64. Carolina (from New England)

THIRD ROUND

65. Cleveland

66. San Francisco

67. San Francisco (from Chicago)

68. Jacksonville

69. Los Angeles Rams

70. New York Jets

71. Los Angeles Chargers

72. New England (from Carolina)

73. Cincinnati

74. Baltimore (from Philadelphia)

75. Buffalo

76. New Orleans

77. Arizona

78. Baltimore

79. Minnesota

80. Indianapolis

81. Washington

82. Denver

83. Tennessee

84. Tampa Bay

85. Detroit

86. Minnesota (from Miami)

87. New York Giants

88. Oakland

89. Houston

90. Seattle

91. Buffalo (from Kansas City)

92. Dallas

93. Green Bay

94. Pittsburgh

95. Seattle (from Atlanta)

96. New England

97. Miami (compensatory selection)

98. Carolina (compensatory selection)

99. Philadelphia (compensatory selection from Baltimore)

100. Tennessee (compensatory selection from Los Angeles Rams)

101. Denver (compensatory selection)

102. Seattle (compensatory selection)

103. New Orleans (compensatory selection from Patriots through Browns)

104. Kansas City (compensatory selection)

105. Pittsburgh (compensatory selection)

106. Seattle (compensatory selection)

107. New York Jets (compensatory selection)

