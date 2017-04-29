Patriots Trade Down In 2017 NFL Draft, Move From No. 72 To No. 83

Share this:

After patiently waiting while nearly six dozen names were called in the 2017 NFL Draft, the New England Patriots … traded down.

New England, which did not have a pick in the first two rounds, swung a deal with the Tennessee Titans during the third round Friday night to move from No. 72 to No. 83. The Patriots also received the Titans’ fourth-round pick (124th overall) as part of the trade, and Tennessee received New England’s sixth-rounder (No. 200).

The #Patriots have traded picks 72 and 200 to the Tennessee Titans for picks 83 and 124. #PatsDraft pic.twitter.com/bPRGCOHfQO — New England Patriots (@Patriots) April 29, 2017

Tennessee used the 72nd pick to select Western Kentucky wide receiver Taywan Taylor.

The move gave the Patriots two third-round picks (Nos. 83 and 96), two fourth-rounders (Nos. 124 and 131), one fifth-rounder (No. 183) and one seventh-rounder (No. 239).

