NFL Rumors: Marshawn Lynch Ending Retirement, Will Sign With Raiders

Share this:

Tweet







Beast Mode coming out of retirement to suit up for his hometown team.

Marshawn Lynch has agreed to terms on a contract with the Oakland Raiders, NFL Media’s Mike Silver reported Friday. The Seattle Seahwawks still own the rights to the 30-year-old running back and would need to complete a trade to send Lynch to Oakland. But Silver’s colleague, Ian Rapoport, reports it’s only a matter of time before the details are worked out.

Per @MikeSilver, Marshawn Lynch and the #Raiders have agreed to terms. Now the ball is in #Seahawks court for a trade, which will happen. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 14, 2017

Lynch surprisingly announced his retirement from the NFL after the 2015 season, when he still had two years remaining on his contract with Seattle. But the Oakland native has been mulling an NFL comeback and reportedly expressed a strong desire to play for the Raiders should he return to the gridiron.

Lynch reportedly was interested in signing with the New England Patriots if a deal with Oakland fell through, but it appears he’s on his way to the Bay Area, after all. The five-time Pro Bowler is just three seasons removed from a 1,306-yard, 13-touchdown campaign with the Seahawks in 2014.

Thumbnail photo via Troy Wayrynen/USA TODAY Sports Images