NFL Rumors: Patriots Among ‘3 To 5 Teams Interested’ In Adrian Peterson

The New England Patriots reportedly are not alone in their pursuit of free-agent running back Adrian Peterson.

There are “3 to 5 teams interested” in Peterson, a source told SiriusXM NFL Radio on Monday. Peterson reportedly is visiting the Patriots on Monday.

SiriusXM NFL Radio also reports Peterson hasn’t “set a price” and he hasn’t “turned down any offer.” Peterson’s 2017 option was declined by the Vikings prior to the new league year, making him a free agent.

The seven-time Pro Bowl selection and seven-time All-Pro averaged just 1.9 yards per carry in three games last season. He’s averaged 4.9 yards per carry throughout his 10-year career.

Thumbnail photo via Bruce Kluckhohn/USA TODAY Sports Images