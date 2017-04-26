NFL Rumors: Patriots Host Former Jaguars Linebacker Dan Skuta For Visit

Share this:

The New England Patriots hosted an unheralded free-agent linebacker on the eve of the 2017 NFL Draft.

Dan Skuta visited Gillette Stadium on Wednesday to meet with Patriots brass, a source told ESPN’s Field Yates.

Skuta, who turned 31 last week, spent the last two seasons with the Jacksonville Jaguars. Before that, the Grand Valley State product played four seasons for the Cincinnati Bengals (2009 to 2012) and two for the San Francisco 49ers (2013 and 2014).

Skuta’s second season with the Niners was the most productive of his career. He played in 14 games (starting a career-high 10) for a mediocre San Francisco team and recorded five of his seven career sacks.

The Patriots do not have a glaring need at linebacker after re-signing Dont’a Hightower last month, but their depth chart behind Hightower is unsettled. Kyle Van Noy, Shea McClellin and Elandon Roberts are expected to compete for playing time with any other linebackers New England adds before training camp.

