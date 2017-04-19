Pablo Sandoval Will Be Tested Vs. Blue Jays Left Hander Francisco Liriano

Share this:

The Boston Red Sox will put Pablo Sandoval in the lineup against the left handed Francisco Liriano on Wednesday night when the Red Sox play the Toronto Blue Jays.

Sandoval is only one for 11 against left handed pitchers but the Red Sox seem to be giving Sandoval some time to work on hitting from the right side of the plate.

If Sandoval does not show any improvement in the coming months then the Red Sox might have to start looking at other options against left handed pitching.

Thumbnail photo from Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images