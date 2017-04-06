Patriots’ Tom Brady Watches In Awe As Magician David Blaine Eats Glass

Share this:

Tom Brady is known for his extremely strict diet.

The New England Patriots quarterback is very weary of what he puts in his body, which has helped him achieve an unprecedented level of longevity in the NFL.

While there is some unorthodox food within his eating regimen, one item we’re confident isn’t featured is glass, which would make sense considering glass is not meant to be consumed.

However, magician David Blaine evidently doesn’t abide by that notion as he was seen being fed glass by Brady on the Patriots QB’s latest Instagram.

You can see Brady supply Blaine with a snack in the video below.

When I tell you the man eats glass, I mean, THE MAN EATS GLASS!!! @davidblaine you did it this time, you hit the jackpot! Warning – kids DO NOT do this at home. He is a trained professional and a GOAT! A post shared by Tom Brady (@tombrady) on Apr 5, 2017 at 4:34pm PDT

We wonder how many calories glass has.

