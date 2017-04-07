Red Sox Vs. Tigers Lineup: Flu Claims Hanley Ramirez, Mookie Betts For Series Opener

Share this:

The flu is demolishing the Boston Red Sox’s lineup.

After a couple players came down with the bug in spring training, it’s since been spreading like wildfire, and its latest victim is designated hitter Hanley Ramirez. He and right fielder Mookie Betts, who got sick earlier in the week and was out of Wednesday’s lineup, both are sidelined for the Detroit Tigers’ home opener Friday.

Xander Bogaerts, who was placed on the bereavement list, also will not play Friday.

The Red Sox’s lineup is completely revamped as a result, and it’ll face a tall task going up against Tigers starter and 2016 American League Rookie of the Year Michael Fulmer. Brock Holt will DH and bat leadoff, while left fielder Andrew Benintendi will move down to the three-hole for Betts. First baseman Mitch Moreland is batting cleanup in Ramirez’s stead, and Chris Young will bat fifth and fill in for Betts in right. The bottom of the order moved up, too, to account for Marco Hernandez, who will bat last and take over for Bogaerts at short.

On the mound, Eduardo Rodriguez is tasked with holding a talented Tigers lineup at bay in his first start of the regular season. The left-hander had an up-and-down 2016 season, highlighted by an early-season knee injury and a resurgence after returning from a demotion to Triple-A Pawtucket. Rodriguez, who turned 24 on Friday, had a pretty successful spring, going 3-0 with a 3.68 ERA and 20 strikeouts over 22 innings.

Here are the Red Sox vs. Tigers lineups for Friday’s 1:10 p.m. ET matchup.

RED SOX (2-0)

Brock Holt, DH

Dustin Pedroia, 2B

Andrew Benintendi, LF

Mitch Moreland, 1B

Chris Young, RF

Jackie Bradley Jr., CF

Sandy Leon, C

Pablo Sandoval, 3B

Marco Hernandez, SS

Eduardo Rodriguez, LHP (2016 stats: 3-7, 4.71 ERA)

TIGERS (1-1)

Ian Kinsler, 2B

Nick Castellanos, 3B

Miguel Cabrera, 1B

Victor Martinez, DH

Justin Upton, LF

Tyler Collins, RF

James McCann, C

JaCoby Jones, CF

Jose Iglesia, SS

Michael Fulmer, RHP (2016 stats: 11-7, 3.06 ERA)

Thumbnail photo via Jonathan Dyer/USA TODAY Sports Images