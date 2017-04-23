Red Sox Wrap: Steven Wright’s Struggles Continue; Sox Fall To Orioles 4-2

Share this:

Steven Wright struggled mightily for the second time against the Baltimore Orioles this season, and the Boston Red Sox fell to their American League East foe 4-2 Saturday night at Camden Yards.

The knuckleballer was only able to get through 3 2/3 innings, as he gave up four runs on nine hits including two home runs. Heath Hembree was tremendous out of the bullpen and kept Boston in the game, but the Red Sox bats were quiet for the second straight night.

Jackie Bradley Jr. provided the only offensive spark for Boston, including a colossal two-run shot. But outside of the Red Sox center fielder, there wasn’t much to get excited about at the plate for Boston.

With the loss, Boston drops to 10-8, while Baltimore improves to 12-4.

Here’s how it all went down.

GAME IN A WORD

Flat.

Unfortunately for Wright and the Red Sox, the knuckleball didn’t have much life to it Saturday night. Baltimore took full advantage and chased Wright after just 3 2/3 innings.

IT WAS OVER WHEN…

The window was left open for the Red Sox to mount a comeback, but the offense remained silent. With star closer Zach Britton on the disabled list, Baltimore called on Donnie Hart for the ninth inning. After the left-hander plunked Marco Hernandez with two outs in the ninth inning, Darren O’Day entered the contest and got Xander Bogaerts to line out on one pitch.

ON THE BUMP

–Wright was crushed by the Orioles for the second time already in the young season. The knuckleballer allowed four runs on nine hits in just 3 2/3 innings of work.

It looked as though Wright was in line for a quality start after he tossed three scoreless innings, but the fourth framed doomed him. He’d give up a two-run blast to Trey Mancini, followed by another home run from Jonathan Schoop the following batter.

After Adam Jones laced an RBI single four batters later, John Farrell was forced to tap into his bullpen much earlier than he would have liked.

–Hembree was called in relief following Wright’s poor outing, and the right-hander did all the Red Sox could have asked from him. He tossed 3 1/3 shutout innings and only allowed two runners to reach base.

–Robbie Ross Jr. entered in the ninth inning and logged a perfect inning.

IN THE BATTER’S BOX

–Bradley Jr. provided all of the offense for Boston on Saturday night. The center fielder crushed his first home run of the year in the third inning to give the Sox an early 2-0 lead. He’d also single and reach base via walk.

–Only four other Red Sox hitters would record hits in the contest. Chris Young, Pablo Sandoval, Bogaerts and Hernandez all singled.

–Hanley Ramirez squandered Boston’s only real opportunity offensively. The Red Sox designated hitter was sat down on strikes with runners on first and second base in the fourth inning.

–Sandy Leon went hitless, but the Boston catcher parked two deep shots to the left-field warning track. Unfortunately for the Red Sox, the gloomy April weather in Baltimore prevented the ball from getting any carry.

TWEET OF THE DAY

JBJ joined a pretty exclusive list Saturday night.

The only #RedSox to hit a homer to Eutaw Street: Vaughn, O'Leary, Everett, Ortiz and now @JackieBradleyJr. 💪 https://t.co/ZcDlIX6BqS pic.twitter.com/x1rSlTNzCe — Boston Red Sox (@RedSox) April 23, 2017

UP NEXT

The Red Sox and Orioles will wrap up their series Sunday afternoon. Eduardo Rodriguez is expected to get the ball for Boston, while Kevin Gausman takes the hill for Baltimore. First pitch from Camden Yards is set for 1:35 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Patrick McDermott/USA TODAY Sports Images