The Boston Red Sox walked off against the Chicago Cubs, 5-4, on Sunday night at Fenway Park to take two of three in their interleague clash.

With the victory, the Red Sox improved to 16-13 on their season while the Cubs dropped to 17-11.

Check out the full box score here.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

Boston was able to kick its feet back in the dugout after scoring 17 runs in Saturday’s shutout win, however, Chicago gave the Red Sox a run for their money before exiting Fenway Park for good this season.

Story continues below advertisement

The Cubs ensured the Red Sox would earn their way back to the win column.

In the eighth inning, Boston held a 4-1 lead over Chicago, but relief pitcher Chris Martin couldn’t maintain it. Cubs outfielder Mike Tauchman crushed a clutch, game-tying three-run home run off Martin, knotting the score up at 4-4. It was an uncharacteristic showing from Martin, who tied his season-high mark in runs allowed this season, yet Boston managed to overcome the minor hiccup at home.

With runners at the corners in the bottom of the ninth inning, Tyler O’Neill hit a shallow blooper which Chicago shortstop Dansby Swanson dropped, plating home the game-winning run to seize a walk-off victory.

The Red Sox improved to 15-6 when scoring first.

Story continues below advertisement

Not an extra inning in sight. pic.twitter.com/XfVJPcqdzm — Red Sox (@RedSox) April 29, 2024

STARS OF THE GAME

— O’Neill went 1-for-4 at the plate, logging the most important at-bat of the night to record his first walk-off hit in a Red Sox uniform.

— Red Sox starter Tanner Houck kept the Cubs at bay, allowing one earned run off four hits through 6 2/3 innings, striking out nine batters. Houck took home the no-decision, but the 27-year-old’s ERA dropped to 1.60.

— Tauchman provided Chicago with nearly all of its run support with just one swing of the bat in the eighth inning, giving the Cubs a fighting chance.

Story continues below advertisement

ON DECK AT NESN

The Red Sox return to action on Tuesday night, hosting the San Francisco Giants for a three-game series to wrap up their homestand. First pitch from Fenway Park is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. ET, and you can catch the game, plus an hour of pregame coverage, live on NESN+.