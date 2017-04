Share this:

The Boston Red Sox opened their 2017 season with a 5-3 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates at Fenway Park on Monday afternoon.

Reigning American League Cy Young Award winner Rick Porcello picked up the win, while left fielder Andrew Benintendi hit a three-run home run to carry the Red Sox.

Hear NESN’s Jerry Remy break down the victory in the video from “NESN Sports Today,” presented by People’s United Bank, above.