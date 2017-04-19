Rob Gronkowski Crashes Sean Spicer’s Press Briefing, Offers To Help Him

Share this:

Tweet







Sean Spicer probably wouldn’t mind having Rob Gronkowski around a little more often.

The White House press secretary has had a rough go of it through the first three months of Donald Trump’s presidency. Spicer’s daily press briefings are scrutinized and picked through with a fine-tooth comb, and he’s often left on the defensive while other times seeming to openly pick fights with reporters.

And then there’s the whole “Saturday Night Live” issue.

But Spicer received an “unexpected” assist Wednesday afternoon from Gronkowski, who’s in Washington, D.C., to celebrate his team’s Super Bowl LI win.

Gronkowski barged into the press briefing room, offering Spicer help.

Like we said, it probably was a welcomed distracted for Spicer, who’s also a pretty big Patriots fan.

Thumbnail photo via Twitter/@DavidWright_CNN