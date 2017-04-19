These Classic ‘Star Wars’ Games Offer Entirely Unique Experiences

Share this:

“Star Wars” video games are a lot like the film series they’re based on, in that excellence isn’t always guaranteed. Every once in a while, however, a “Star Wars” game comes around that, in addition to being great, finds ways to differentiate itself from others seen before, or even after.

No matter which side of The Force you fall on, light or dark, immersing yourself in the world of “Star Wars” can be a pretty exciting, especially if the game is good. But given there are so many officially licensed “Star Wars” games, finding ones worth your time can be difficult.

Here are five games set in a galaxy far, far away that were unique and, in some cases, ahead of their time.

“Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic” (2003)

Widely considered the greatest “Star Wars” game of all time, “Knights of the Old Republic” brought something never seen in “Star Wars” games before or since: patience.

With an emphasis on character development over action, “KotOR” truly is a fascinating game to play. Furthermore, the game’s story is original, and set roughly 4,000 years before the events of the “Star Wars” movies. This game isn’t just the best “Star Wars” game, it’s also one of the finer role-playing games ever made.

“Lego Star Wars: The Complete Saga” (2007)

Officially licensed Lego games made these days nearly always are great, but that wasn’t always the case. In fact, the first example of a truly complete, immersive Lego game is 2007’s “Lego Star Wars: The Complete Saga.”

Lego games have pretty much followed this one’s lead ever since, and it’s not hard to see why. The game’s mix of humor, action, adventure and puzzle solving is as rewarding today as it was 10 years ago.

“Star Wars: Battlefront” (2004)

Not to be confused with the more-recent “Star Wars Battlefront,” this 2004 classic laid the groundwork for massive multiplayer games that have become commonplace, including one’s connected to “Star Wars.”

“Star Wars: Battlefront” can we played with up to 64 players through local-area connection (LAN), and success only can be had if teamwork is prioritized. Throwing so many players into a sandbox was a risky proposition at the time, but has been duplicated by many games since, including “Battlefront’s” successors.

“Star Wars: Rogue Squadron” (1998)

Arcade-style air battles have been at the centers of countless games, but rarely has the style ever been done as well as it was in “Star Wars: Rogue Squadron.” By making use of the Nintendo 64’s graphics expansion pack, “Rogue Squadron” was able to feature graphics that really hadn’t been seen to that point, especially in air-battle games.

The case can easily be made the game’s sequel, “Star Wars Rogue Squadron 2: Rogue Leader” is superior, but that game wouldn’t have been possible without the foundation laid down by the original.

“Star Wars: Battlefront II” (2017)

We know, this game isn’t even out yet, but the recently released trailer suggests great things are to come. Most significantly, in our opinion, is “Star Wars: Battlefront II” will be the first game to span all three eras of the “Star Wars” film series. That means players will be able to play with characters such as Darth Maul, Darth Vader and Kylo Ren.

Furthermore, unlike its prequel, “Battlefront II” will feature a story mode.