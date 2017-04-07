Tigers First Baseman Miguel Cabrera Has Impressive Numbers Vs. Red Sox

Share this:

Tweet







The Boston Red Sox play the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park on Friday with first pitch at 1:10 p.m., and the Red Sox will see a familiar face in Tigers first baseman Miguel Cabrera.

Cabrera has been with the Tigers since 2008 and has put together impressive numbers against the Red Sox in his career. The Tigers have tried to build a championship team around Cabrera for years, but have recently looked like a team trying to rebuild. The future for Cabrera in Detroit may be uncertain, but he will always compete when he plays the Red Sox.

To see Cabrera’s numbers against the Red Sox, check out the video above from “Red Sox Gameday Live,” presented by DCU.

Thumbnail photo from Rick Osentoski/USA TODAY Sports Images