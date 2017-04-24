Tom Brady, Rob Gronkowski Among Celebrities Expected To Attend Kentucky Derby

Share this:

When the 143rd running of the Kentucky Derby gets underway on May 6, several New England Patriots are expected to be in attendance.

Four members of the Super Bowl LI championship team will be attending the Barnstable Brown Derby Eve Gala, according to the Courier-Journal. Quarterback Tom Brady reportedly will make an appearance alongside Rob Gronkowski, Julian Edelman and Danny Amendola.

The four Pats reportedly aren’t the only NFLers that will be in attendance. Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers and wide receiver Randall Cobb will be taking in the event, as well as Tennessee Titans quarterback Matt Cassel and Washington Redskins head coach Jay Gruden.

The event will also feature celebrities from music, television and film. Some notable attendees include Larry David, Tracy Morgan, Katie Couric and Harry Connick Jr. You can see the full list of attendees here.

It’s safe to say Churchill Downs will be filled with stars the first Saturday in May.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images