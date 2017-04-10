Top Matchup To Watch In Each Of Patriots’ 2017 Preseason Games

Share this:

The New England Patriots officially are on to the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The Patriots still need to get through the offseason workout program, organized team activities, minicamp, more OTAs and training camp before the preseason begins, but they now know their exhibition opponents.

Preseason isn’t all that exciting — we won’t pretend otherwise — but here are some matchups that could get the juices flowing for the Patriots’ exhibition schedule.

VS. JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS

Patriots WR Brandin Cooks vs. Jaguars CB A.J. Bouye

It seems strange to praise the Jaguars to effusively, but they have an excellent pair of starting cornerbacks in Bouye, an offseason addition, and Jalen Ramsey.

Since Bouye is the smaller of the two cornerbacks, one would assume he’ll spend most of his time on Cooks, the Patriots’ top offensive offseason acquisition.

Cooks will face a difficult test in his first in-game action in a Patriots uniform no matter who covers him.

AT HOUSTON TEXANS

Patriots CB Stephon Gilmore vs. Texans WR DeAndre Hopkins

After likely facing off against Jags wideout Allen Robinson in Week 1 of the preseason, Gilmore sees another tough task in Week 2 with Hopkins.

In the past, the Patriots would use Logan Ryan and help over the top from a safety on Hopkins. It’s possible we’ll see Gilmore on an island against the Texans’ top receiver. Might as well throw Gilmore into the fire to see what the Patriots have in him, right?

AT DETROIT LIONS

Patriots DE Kony Ealy vs. Lions OT Taylor Decker

It’s unclear if Ealy will rush from the right or left side in New England, but he could see time on both sides, since Patriots right defensive end Trey Flowers kicks inside on third down.

Decker had a strong rookie season and with a second-year jump could be on his way to becoming a premier NFL left tackle. Ealy could use some preseason sacks to get his Patriots career started off the right way.

VS. NEW YORK GIANTS

Patriots CB Cyrus Jones vs. Giants QB Geno Smith

Since this is the fourth and final preseason game, there’s a good chance we won’t see much of the Giants’ high-profile starters like Odell Beckham, Brandon Marshall, Jason Pierre-Paul, Olivier Vernon or Landon Collins.

So, we’ll focus on prospective backups in our matchup, and Jones could grab a couple interceptions and ensure himself a roster spot while going against Smith.

Jones’ rookie season was a mess. A strong preseason could help get his NFL career back on track.

Thumbnail photo via William Hauser/USA TODAY Sports Images