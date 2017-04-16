NBA

Trail Blazers Vs. Warriors Live Stream: Watch NBA Playoffs Game 1 Online

by on Sun, Apr 16, 2017 at 12:30PM
1,378

The Golden State Warriors’ quest for NBA playoff redemption begins Sunday at Oracle Arena.

The No. 1 seed Warriors will take on the No. 8 seed Portland Trail Blazers on Sunday afternoon in the first game of their best-of-seven first-round series.

Golden State finished with the Western Conference’s best record at 67-15 and enters the playoffs at full strength after Kevin Durant’s return. But the Damian Lillard and the Blazers, who stole one game off the Warriors and took them to overtime in another when these teams met last postseason, will be hoping to play the role of spoiler in Game 1.

Here’s how you can watch Blazers vs. Warriors online.

When: Sunday, April 16, at 3:30 p.m. ET
Live Stream: WatchESPN

Click for NESN.com’s first-round playoff predictions >>

Thumbnail photo via Troy Wayrynen/USA TODAY Sports Images

More Stories

NESN Team

© 2017 NESN