Uber Soon Could Be Forced To Add Driver Tipping Option In New York

In terms of the services they provide, the biggest difference between Uber and Lyft is the former doesn’t allow in-app tipping of its drivers. However, that could change, at least in one major city.

On Monday, New York’s Independent Drivers Guild granted the New York City Taxi and Limousine Commission a petition to create a rule that would require Uber, and other ride-hailing services, to add in-app tipping options, USA TODAY reports. The commission will write the rule the rule by July 1, after which it will undergo a 90-day public comment period.

Uber has has long said the absence of in-app tipping is one of the features most liked by its users.

“Tipping is a consumer ‘dissatisfier,’ because it forces the customer to decide how much to give the driver as a gratuity, and it is difficult to know what is the right amount,” Jack Nerad, executive market analyst for Kelley blue Book, told USA TODAY.

A tipping option potentially could add $300 million in income per year for New York Uber, according to estimates by the Independent Drivers Guild, via USA TODAY.

“New York City’s professional drivers have traditionally depended on gratuities for a substantial portion of their income,” Guild founder Jim Conigliaro, Jr. told USA TODAY. “Cuts to driver pay across the ride-hail industry has made tipping income more important than ever,”

If and when the rule goes into effect in New York, it reportedly could increase the chances of Uber adding the tipping option across the United States.

That would put Uber, which has endured a wealth of recent turmoil, in a tricky spot. A tipping option might satisfy drivers, but also could upset riders, which in turn could turn away investors. However, many of its users have expressed unwavering loyalty to the company.

