Watch Russell Henley Break Hole With Slam-Dunk Eagle Shot At Masters

Russell Henley isn’t going to win the 2017 Masters, but he might have provided the best highlight of the four-day tournament.

Henley hit an incredible eagle shot on the fifth hole in Sunday’s final round at Augusta National Golf Club. The shot was so accurate the ball literally landed in the cup.

If that wasn’t crazy enough, the impact of the ball actually damaged the top of the hole. It required fixing, which caused a brief delay.

You can bet Henley won’t forget that shot for as long as he lives.

