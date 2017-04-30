Watch Stephen Colbert Go On Hilarious Rant About ‘Cars 3,’ Kitty Hawk

Share this:

It’s probably safe to say you won’t see Stephen Colbert either piloting a Kitty Hawk Flyer or watching a “Cars” movie anytime soon.

During an episode Friday of “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert,”the popular comedian touched on both topics as part of his opening monologue. After directing his ire at the recently revealed flying vehicle from Larry Page-backed Kitty Hawk, Colbert turned his attention to the upcoming “Cars 3,” and the future of cars in general.

Regardless of what you think about flying cars or the Disney Pixar film franchise, Colbert makes some pretty decent points.

Personally, while we probably won’t get a chance to check out the Kitty Hawk flyer, we are pretty interested in the new “Cars” movie. In addition to giving the film what looks to be a darker done than the previous two installments, the movie’s producers dug deep into NASCAR’s history when mining ideas for new characters.