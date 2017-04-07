While You Were Sleeping: Tim Tebow Homers In First Minor League At-Bat

Share this:

While you were sleeping, Tim Tebow struck.

The 2007 Heisman Trophy winner, now trying to make the big leagues with the Columbia Fireflies, hit a home run in his first minor league at-bat. Tebow finished the game 1 for 5 with three strikeouts.

What else did you miss Thursday night while you were sleeping? Watch the video above as NESN.com’s Michaela Vernava recaps the biggest can’t miss moment from the night was, presented by Bedgear.

Thumbnail photo via Joshua S. Kelly-USA TODAY Sports Images